‘Not a Terrorist Act’: HC on Right to Protest in Asif Tanha’s Bail

62. Since this matter emanates from a protest organised by certain persons, which the State alleges, was no ordinary protest but one that has shaken or is likely to have shaken, the entire foundations of our Republic, we feel compelled to discuss what might be the permissible contours of a protest that would not threaten our nation.

63. In this context we examined, when, the constitutionally guaranteed right to protest, which derives from the rights under Article 19(1)(b) of the Constitution to “assemble peaceably and without arms”, crosses the line and ventures into commission of a cognizable offence under the ordinary penal law; and even more so, when, the right to protest further crosses into the territory of becoming a terrorist act or a conspiracy or an act preparatory to commission of a terrorist act under the UAPA.

64. The observations of the Hon’ble Supreme Court in Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan (supra) appear to us to be the most lucid and pithy answer as to the contours of legitimate protest and these bear repetition.