India Got Freedom, Not Charity in 1947, Why The Silence on Kangana's Comment?

Yeh Jo India Hai Na… it got its freedom in 1947, and Kangana Ranaut got her Padma Shri in 2021. India is proud of its freedom struggle, and Kangana should be proud of her Padma Shri. Neither did India get its freedom in charity, nor did Kangana go begging for a Padma Shri.

Both are results of hardwork and struggle – one of a great decades-long national movement, and the other of an individual’s effort.