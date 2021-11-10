Yeh Jo India Hai Na.. It hasn't Rewarded Kangana For Hate

Yeh Jo India Hai Na… it has NOT rewarded Kangana Ranaut for hate. Her Padma Shri is for her acting, and not for being an ‘adarsh nagrik’, as she believes.

Kangana’s Padma Shri is NOT for the hate that got her banned from Twitter – when she asked PM Modi to use violence in the Bengal elections. ‘Show your Virat Roop from the early 2000s’ – she said, referring to the 2002 Gujarat riots, in which 800 Muslims were killed, when Modi was CM.