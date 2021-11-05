Tale of Two Indias: Kajal Behn's Open Hate Ignored, Munawar Jailed Without Proof

Yeh Jo India Hai Na… does it belong only to Kajal Hindustani or does Munawar Faruqui also have a voice here?

For Kajal Behn Shingala, who also calls herself Kajal Hindustani, hate speech is her calling card, hate speech at public gatherings, hate speech on social media. Hate speech has earned her close to 80,000 followers on Twitter, including… the Prime Minister.

Her most recent viral hate speech was a call to demolish two dargahs in the town of Morbi in Gujarat, which she insisted were illegal—