Tale of Two Indias: Kajal Behn's Open Hate Ignored, Munawar Jailed Without Proof

Open hate is ignored, imaginary crime is punished.
Yeh Jo India Hai Na… does it belong only to Kajal Hindustani or does Munawar Faruqui also have a voice here?
For Kajal Behn Shingala, who also calls herself Kajal Hindustani, hate speech is her calling card, hate speech at public gatherings, hate speech on social media. Hate speech has earned her close to 80,000 followers on Twitter, including… the Prime Minister.
Her most recent viral hate speech was a call to demolish two dargahs in the town of Morbi in Gujarat, which she insisted were illegal—
Of course, Kajal Behn’s allegation is untrue. Morbi’s District Collector JB Patel has said on record that the Hazrat Ali Peer Shah Dargah, that Kajal calls an illegal encroachment, is in fact, a very old Dargah, and not at all illegal.
But as we know, hate mongers no longer allow things like the truth to bother them. And so, Kajal Hindustani announced in public that she would organise bulldozers to demolish the Dargah.
A direct threat to demolish a religious structure. On Video. In public. Spelling out a clear plan to disrupt law and order, and communal harmony. What more does the police need to take Kajal Shingala into custody, to file an FIR, prosecute her? It’s all there. But has anything been done? No. Will anything be done? Not likely.
And then there is Munawar Faruqui, the stand-up comedian who spent over a month in jail in January and February 2021. Why? Because someone accused him of planning to make jokes about Hindu gods at a performance in Indore. Members of a Hindu vigilante group, led by the son of a BJP MLA, assaulted Faruqui before his show, and took him to a police station, claiming they had heard him rehearse jokes about Indian gods, of which they had zero evidence, not audio, nor video.
And the police, the same police governed by the same Indian Penal Code that did nothing to Kajal Hindustani despite having her hate speech on video, threw Munawar Faruqui and five of his colleagues into jail without any evidence!
Not only this, Indore’s Superintendent of Police even justified Faruqui’s arrest saying that he was planning to insult Hindu gods, meaning they arrested him for a ‘future crime’.
Yeh Jo India Hai Na… here you could be arrested for a ‘future crime’, without evidence! If some gundas say that you were planning a crime and you were going to commit it in future, without any proof, you could still go to jail! The Indore SP even praised the mob who assaulted Faruqui, calling them “active and alert”.
Even today, Faruqui is being targeted. In September and October 2021, he was forced to cancel performances in Gujarat and Mumbai, after the Bajrang Dal threatened violence at the venues, labelling Faruqui as anti-Hindu, yet again without any evidence. Here is Faruqui’s dignified response to the hate he is facing.
Kajal Hindustani is a repeat offender. Take a look at this recent tweet she shared -
This above is a clear hate speech. But due to the double standards that apply now, such blatant hate is simply ignored by the police and our government, be it Kajal Behn or Yati Narsinghanand and Yatindranand Giri both heads of the Juna Akhara, or Telangana MLA Raja Singh, Pragya Thakur, Delhi’s Ragini Tiwari and Kapil Mishra, Karnataka’s Tejaswi Surya, Ananth Kumar Hegde, Pramod Muthalik, BJP leader from Jammu Vikram Randhawa. The list is a lot longer.
