Dear PM, Where Are the Vaccines, Where Is the Victory Over COVID?

Video Producer: Shohini Bose
Video Editor: Puneet Bhatia
Camera: Shiv Kumar Maurya
On 16 January 2021, while launching India’s COVID vaccination programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "These vaccines will give us a defining victory in the war against COVID." But today, more than four months later, 3 lakh Indians are dead – the last 1 lakh died in just 26 days.
So, where is the victory in the war on COVID? Four thousand deaths daily — does that show we have won or, in fact, lost badly? Why is our government now on the list of the worst managers of coronavirus? And, those vaccines that were to protect us, save our lives — where are they?
Yeh Jo India Hai Na… ab yahan jo kaha jaata hai, aur kiya jaata hai — uss mein bahut antar aa gaya hai. There’s now a huge gap between what we say and what we do, and that has cost us thousands and thousands of lives. We have all lost friends, family members or colleagues. And yet, this habit of more talk and little action is not going away, especially, in the critical area of vaccine procurement — where already so many mistakes have been made.
Let’s return to Modi. Thoda chronology samajhne ke liye:
So much so, that:
On 3 February, Pfizer was knocking on our door, hamari vaccine le lo, and we said no!
We said no without doing simple maths! And what was it?
That Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech — the makers of Covishield and COVAXIN did not have the capacity to produce enough vaccines for ALL of India to be vaccinated fast enough.
And the virus wasn’t doing all the killing in this second surge – it was SHORTAGES – of ICU beds, of oxygen, of doctors and nurses, of critical medicines.
And equally huge was the rising SHORTAGE of vaccines! State after state running out of vaccines, begging the Central government for vaccines, who had almost nothing to provide. Vaccination centers putting up notices saying vaccines are out of stock, vaccination for 18 to 44 age-group suspended.
As May ends, the pace of vaccination is less than half of what it was in early April.
Let's go back to the vaccine ki chronology:
After shutting our doors to Pfizer in February, on 13 April, as the government finally saw the maths – saw that India would fall far short of its vaccine needs, the government did a u-turn – saying that vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna that had been cleared by the US, EU, UK, and Japan, were now welcome in India.
And also, during these seven weeks, did you see this pointless drama that took place between the Central and state governments over vaccines?
So why were so many weeks wasted in states floating global tenders? I’ll tell you, because right now, companies like Pfizer and Moderna no longer have vaccines to sell to India.
All their vaccines – 100s of millions of doses – were pre-booked back in 2020 by the US, by the European Union, by Japan, Korea, Canada, UK – while the Indian government booked ZERO, none.
So, the Central government knew that floating global tenders would be embarrassing as there would be no takers. So, let the state governments embarrass themselves. And so, more precious weeks went by, which should have been used to book vaccines for WHENEVER we can get them.
As of late May, after over four-and-a-half months, India has had 20 crore vaccinations. To double-vaccinate our entire population, we need a massive 280 crore vaccine doses!
Yes, it’s a huge country. So, it’s a huge task. But, clearly, Yeh Jo India Hai Na… here, we have made our task harder by failing to plan, by failing to do simple maths, by believing our own inflated boasts about our vaccine readiness, by needlessly pitting state against state, and states and against the Centre. And, all of this, has not just lost us time. It has also cost us thousands of precious lives...
Published: undefined