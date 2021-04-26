COVID Surge: Amid Chaos, High Courts Fight for Our Right to Life

Yeh Jo India Hai Na… day after day thousands are dying of COVID-19. Yet, oxygen shortages, ICU bed shortages, bureaucratic chaos is all we have.

Visuals of mass cremations are flooding social media. Do we really need to see this to understand the scale of the tragedy? The agony of one man gasping for breath on the floor of a Karnataka hospital sums up the state of the nation. But is anyone listening? Eight out of 20 pages in Rajkot’s ‘Sandesh’ newspaper on 23 April were just obituaries. But is the Sandesh reaching the Sarkar?

My colleague Aroop Mishra has been putting out a series of cartoons to capture the tragic irony between the government’s slogans and reality.