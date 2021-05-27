Bhakts, Ramdev, Pragya: A ‘Kaafi Real’ Anti-Science Band

At a time when the Indian citizenry is in a state of prolonged mourning due to the COVID-19 health emergency, a section of people, including senior functionaries of the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) government, have made the public privy to their astonishing anti-science ideals.

Recently, a viral video, picked up by international news agency Reuters showed a group of men at Gujarat's Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratishthanam slathering cow dung and urine on themselves over the belief that it would 'improve' their immunity.

On 9 May, news agency ANI tweeted a video of UP BJP MLA Surendra Singh claiming that cow urine protected him from coronavirus and at a party meeting on 17 May, BJP MP Pragya Thakur claimed that she did not get infected by coronavirus as she had gau mutra every day.