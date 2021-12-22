No Deaths Due to Lack of Oxygen in UP: Is Govt Hiding Data or Its Own Failure?

At a three-day winter session of Uttar Pradesh's legislature, Congress MLC Deepak Singh sought information about the deaths due to the lack of oxygen. The state Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh gave a written reply saying that no death has been reported due to the lack of oxygen.

The health minister of Uttar Pradesh said that when upon the death of a hospitalised patient, the death certificate is filled by the doctor, there is no mention of death due to lack of oxygen anywhere on it.

This is exemplified by the death certificates of the 22,915 patients who have died due to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh so far.