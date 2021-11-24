Dear Vir Das, I come From Not Two, But Many Indias That Nobody Talks About

Dear Vir Das, I come from not two, but many Indias, that no one talks about. I come from an India that is outraged by Vir Das' jokes but is oblivious to the real issues staring India in the face and puts a cover on the problems concerning the nation.

I come from an India, which is known for the slogan, 'Doodh mangoge kheer denge, Kashmir mangoge, cheer denge,' but does not want to befriend Kashmiris. I come from an India that is outraged when migrant workers are killed in the valley, but is silent when civilians like Altaf Bhat and Dr Mudasir Gul are killed in an encounter by security forces.