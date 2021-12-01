Why Have Pakistan and Jinnah Resurfaced Just Before the Elections?

Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) report of the Union government's NITI Aayog states that more than half, that is, 51.91% of the total population in Bihar is poor. The same figure in Jharkhand is 42.16%, in Uttar Pradesh 37.79%, in Madhya Pradesh 36.65%, and in Meghalaya 32.67%.

Bihar has been under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Janata Dal (United) (JDU) rule for the last 16 years (except for the 20 months of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-JDU coalition). Jharkhand, currently governed by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress alliance, was led by a BJP CM for 17 years out of its 21 years of existence. The BJP is at the helm in Madhya Pradesh since 2003 (except between December 2018 and March 2020).

Government, political parties, and public need to understand that real issues won't be solved by spreading hate, passing 'abba jaan' jibes, and raking up Jinnah.