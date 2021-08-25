Narayan Rane's Arrest: BJP's 'Poke & Provoke' Worked, Sena Takes to the Streets

In one of his address to the media, Rane claimed that Thackeray, after forgetting the year of India's Independence during his 15 August address, had to check the same with his aides in the middle of the speech, and if he was present there, he would have given the chief minister a "tight slap".

"It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of our Independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap,” he said.

His comments, of course, did not go down well with the Shiv Sainiks. Visuals of clashes between Shiv Sena and BJP workers from Mumbai's plush Juhu neighbourhood went viral on social media. Similar scenes were also witnessed in Chiplun, Nashik, and Pune from where reports of clashes and vandalism of BJP offices surfaced.

Two FIRs were registered against Rane — one in Pune and another one in Nashik.