Two FIRs Against Narayan Rane for ‘Would’ve Slapped' Uddhav Thackeray Remark

Union minister Narayan Rane stirred a controversy on Monday, 23 August, over his remarks about giving “a tight slap” to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who Rane claimed was ignorant of the year of India's independence.
Two FIRs have been registered against Rane. While one of the complaints was registered in Pune on Tuesday, the other one was filed in Nashik.
Following a complaint by Yuva Sena, another FIR was registered under sections 153 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code at the Chaturshringi police station in Pune.
During his Jan Ashirwad Yatra in adjoining Raigad district, Rane had said, "It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap,” news agency PTI reported.
Rane's comments drew sharp reactions from the Shiv Sena.
While Shiv Sena's Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Member of Parliament Vinayak Raut declared that Rane had lost his mental balance, Shiv Sena leader Sanjar Raut said, "To impress BJP leadership, Rane has been attacking Shiv Sena and its leaders. He lost his mental balance after his induction into the Modi-led ministry. Modi should show him the door," PTI reported.
Reacting to the news of the FIRs, Rane was quoted as saying:
