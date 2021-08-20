Shiv Sena Men 'Purify' Bal Thackeray Memorial Post Rane's Visit, Draw BJP's Ire

Union Minister Narayan Rane pays homage to Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray at his memorial on Thursday, 19 August.
(Photo: PTI)
Hours after Union Minister Narayan Rane made a high-profile visit to pay respects at the small memorial of Shiv Sena founder, the late Balasaheb Thackeray at Shivaji Park on Thursday, 19 August, a group of Shiv Sena men trooped there and 'purified' the edifice.
Rane, accompanied by state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Leaders of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis (Assembly) and Pravin Darekar (Council) and other senior office-bearers, paid homage to Thackeray at the memorial before launching his 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in Mumbai.
Hours later, a band of Shiv Sena workers, armed with gomutra, incense and other stuff visited the spot to clean and purify it, even as BJP leaders like Ashish Shelar, Ram Kadam, and others slammed the move.
The party workers reached the venue, cleaned the area of fallen leaves and fallen flowers, sprinkled gomutra and wiped the memorial stone clean and then ceremonially burnt incense and dhoop sticks as a purification measure.
However, Sena Spokesperson Manisha Kayande launched a counter-attack on the BJP accusing it of 'betrayal' after the 2019 Assembly elections, abusing and maligning the same Balasaheb Thackeray's son Uddhav Thackeray and his family, and labelling the Sena as 'a party of goons', so they had no right to criticise the party now.
The BJP, however, accused the Sena of making a "purification drama".
"They (Sena) have thrown Balasaheb Thackeray's vision and ideals of never aligning with the Congress-NCP to the winds in their greed for power. They have no problems with those who criticised the late Sena founder like the Congress, but have objections with Rane, who was made the CM by the same party," said Shelar.
"Balasaheb Thackeray is a national institution, revered by all... He is nobody's private property. The Sainiks' action is an insult to his memory... They went to 'purify' as per their convenience," Kadam said.
