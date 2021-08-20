Shiv Sena Men 'Purify' Bal Thackeray Memorial Post Rane's Visit, Draw BJP's Ire

Hours after Union Minister Narayan Rane made a high-profile visit to pay respects at the small memorial of Shiv Sena founder, the late Balasaheb Thackeray at Shivaji Park on Thursday, 19 August, a group of Shiv Sena men trooped there and 'purified' the edifice.



Rane, accompanied by state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Leaders of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis (Assembly) and Pravin Darekar (Council) and other senior office-bearers, paid homage to Thackeray at the memorial before launching his 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in Mumbai.

Hours later, a band of Shiv Sena workers, armed with gomutra, incense and other stuff visited the spot to clean and purify it, even as BJP leaders like Ashish Shelar, Ram Kadam, and others slammed the move.