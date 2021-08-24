Narayan Rane’s Arrest Violation of Constitutional Values: BJP Chief JP Nadda

Union minister Narayan Rane stirred a controversy on Monday, 23 August, over his remarks about giving 'a tight slap' to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
(Photo: PTI)
Reacting to the arrest of Union Minister Narayan Rane on Tuesday, 24 August, over his remarks about giving 'a tight slap' to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda said in a tweet, "The arrest of Union Minister Narayan Rane ji by the Maharashtra government is a violation of constitutional values. We will neither be scared nor suppressed by such action."
Nadda added, "These people are troubled by the immense support the BJP is getting in the Jan-Aashirvad Yatra. We will continue to fight democratically, the journey will continue. (sic)"
On the other hand, as protests erupted in Maharashtra against Rane's remarks, Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Vinayak Raut demanded that Rane should "show some respect for the Constitution" and step down as union minister after being arrested, news agency PTI reported.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said, "I don't support Narayan Rane's statement. But if he's arrested or arrest warrant is issued against him for remarks against CM, what's happening to their leaders who comment against Governor, a constitutional functionary, almost daily", ANI reported.
Further, Maharashtra BJP MLC Prasad Lad was quoted as saying, "Police pushed Narayan Rane while he was having his lunch. He is nearly 70. Should a person of such age be treated like this? We feel there is a threat to his life."
Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said, "Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) took a condemnable step. Shiv Sena and its CM hold grudges (against BJP). That's why this an illegal step. This is a serious matter," ANI reported.
During his Jan Ashirwad Yatra in adjoining Raigad district, Rane had said, "It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of our Independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap,” PTI reported.
The BJP leader and former Shiv Sena Chief Minister Rane claimed that Thackeray, after forgetting the year of India's independence during his 15 August address, had to check the same with his aides in the middle of the speech.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 24 Aug 2021,05:27 PM IST