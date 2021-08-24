Union Minister Narayan Rane Arrested Over 'Slap' Remark on CM Uddhav Thackeray

Union minister Narayan Rane stirred a controversy on Monday, 23 August, over his remarks about giving “a tight slap” to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Union Minister Narayan Rane was arrested on Tuesday, 24 August, by the Ratnagiri Police and taken into custody from Sangameshwar over his remarks about giving 'a tight slap' to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who, Rane had claimed, was ignorant of the year of India's Independence.
Earlier, Rane had approached the Bombay High Court, seeking protection from arrest, after two FIRs were filed against him over his remarks.
Rane also sought quashing of the FIRs. Two FIRs were registered against Rane. While one of the complaints was registered in Pune on Tuesday, the other one was filed in Nashik.
Meanwhile, clashes broke out between workers of Shiv Sena, BJP and the police in Mumbai as Shiv Sena workers marched towards Rane's residence, news agency ANI reported.
During his Jan Ashirwad Yatra in adjoining Raigad district, Rane had said, "It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of our Independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap,” news agency PTI reported.
The BJP leader and former Shiv Sena Chief Minister Rane claimed that Thackeray, after forgetting the year of India's independence during his 15 August address, had to check the same with his aides in the middle of the speech.
Rane's comments drew sharp reactions from the Shiv Sena and its allies, while Sena workers came out on the streets to protest.
Sena workers also protested outside Rane's Juhu residence, some workers vandalised the BJP office in Nashik. Sena and BJP workers also clashed in Chiplun, where Rane's Jan Ashirwad Yatra was scheduled on Tuesday.
While BJP state president had argued that Narayan Rane being Union minister cannot be arrested by the state, Rane had alleged misuse of power by the MVA government.
Reacting to the news of the FIRs, Rane was earlier quoted as saying:
“I have no information that an FIR has been registered against me. I am not a common man. I have not committed any crime. Is it not a crime if someone doesn't know about 15th August? I had said that I would have slapped — these were the words and it's not a crime.”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 24 Aug 2021,03:43 PM IST