Manipur & Wikipedia: How Kuki-Zo's Digital Inequity Has Caused a Narrative Shift

In Manipur, all the crucial infrastructure – education, healthcare, digital infrastructure, air transportation, and government offices – is concentrated in the Imphal valley, thereby increasing the need for land to develop the city.

This selective concentration of infrastructure has also led to the migration of tribals to the Imphal valley, mostly as government servants and students.

The state government currently has no concrete plan to extend this infrastructure to the hills and is also making slow interventions in developing the limitedly available infrastructure in the hilly areas.

But of all the infrastructural challenges, the divide is significantly visible on the digital front – with the Meiteis having an upper-hand over the Kuki-Zo tribes.