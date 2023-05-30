Restoration of Normalcy, Dispel Rumours: What's on Amit Shah's Agenda in Manipur

Home Minister Amit Shah and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in Imphal.
Soon after his arrival in Manipur's Imphal on Monday, 29 May, Union Home Minister Amit Shah proceeded to the Chief Minister's Secretariat for a closed-door meeting.
Apart from Chief Minister N Biren Singh and his council of ministers, the meeting – which went on from 9:40 pm to 10:45 pm – was attended by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, and Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Kumar Deka, among others.
Later, Shah also held a meeting with Governor Anusuiya Uikey in Imphal.
The state has been witnessing a fresh spell of violence with multiple cases of firing, vandalism, and arson being reported from various places. At least two deaths, including that of a policeman, have been reported since Sunday, 28 May, besides injuries to dozens of people.
"The primary focus will be to restore normalcy and bring peace to the state at the earliest. The Central and the state governments will work together to ensure stability and security for the people of Manipur," said a Manipuri government official.
One of the ways of doing this is by bringing together the Meiteis and Kukis for a discussion over ways to resolve the situation – and persuading them to "lay down arms," a senior home ministry official told The Indian Express.
A home ministry official told the newspaper that "the communities will be assured of safety and asked to lay down arms so that a conducive atmosphere can be prepared to resolve things through talks."
The official added that Kukis are already in talks with the government for a peace pact, adding that "some of their demands for autonomy in certain areas will be considered."
Reportedly, Shah also aims to expedite relief measures to those affected by the crisis. "Essential items such as petrol, LPG gas, rice, and other daily necessities will be made readily available," a Manipuri official informed.
Among other things, the families of the deceased will also receive a compensation. An amount of Rs 10 lakh will be provided as compensation, with Rs 5 lakh to be borne by the state and Rs 5 lakh to be borne by the Centre. Additionally, one job will be provided to each family of the deceased.
On Wednesday, 31 May, Shah is likely to address a press conference in the afternoon to announce the measures initiated to control the ongoing violence across the state.
In response to Shah's visit, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a Meitei outfit, said in a statement that it was a positive step towards restoring peace in the state.
"We are speaking for everyone, including the Kukis. We are for the unity of Manipur but we are against the Kuki militants. We are likely to meet the Home Minister on Tuesday," Jeetendra Nimgonba, coordinator, COCOMI, said.
The United People's Front (UPF) and Kuki National Organisation (KNO) – Kuki militant organisations that are in a Suspension of Operations deal with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Manipur government – welcomed Shah's visit, and said it has given a sense of security among the Kuki-Zo tribe.
"We look forward to his actions and directions to end this ongoing ethnic clash between the two communities... We appeal to the Kuki-Zo population to maintain peace and wait for the outcome of his peace mission to the State," their statement read.
