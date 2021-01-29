How Was Munawar Faruqui Denied Bail for Jokes He Never Cracked?

On 28 January, the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court denied bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui for allegedly insulting religious sentiments of Hindus. Faruqui has been languishing in jail since 1 January, in a case registered against him by the son of a BJP MLA for allegedly insulting Hindu Gods and the Home Minister Amit Shah.

The court’s order is primarily based on the ‘video footage’ produced by the prosecution and the statements made by witnesses before the police. However, neither of these materials refer to the comic show that took place in Indore. On 15 January, Indore’s Superintendent of Police Vijay Khatri publicly claimed that Faruqui didn’t make jokes on Hindu Gods, or even started his show, when he was arrested by the police. Therefore, there was no evidence to suggest that Faruqui insulted the religious sentiments of Hindus during his set in Indore.