‘Mining Scam’ to Pooja Singhal Case: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Answers It All

On IAS Pooja Singhal case, he said, "There are a large number of Jharkhand officials in the central government offices like PMO (Prime Minister's Office), Home Ministry, even the Election Commission has officials from Jharkhand. I expected that because of the Jharkhand office bearers sitting at the centre, Jharkhand will develop on a large scale, but we have got 'help', we are preparing to give more help to ED, CBI, income tax but no matter what comes, we will deal with it."

Speaking on the Gyanvapi Masjid case, he took a jibe at the BJP and said that Mohenjo-Daro was also dug and just like that now temples, mosques are being dug in the same manner. Similar digging is going on in Jharkhand to break the government. He said, "Even if I quit, will the BJP be able to form the government? How will the government be formed with 20-25 MLAs? Will they bring MLAs from Gujarat?"