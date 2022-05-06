EC Issues Notice to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's Brother in Mining Lease Scandal

Election Commission of India. Image used for representational purpose.
The Election Commission on Thursday, 5 May, issued a notice to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's brother and state MLA Basant Soren in the mining lease issue.
Basant Soren is a MLA from Dumka.
The ECI has already sent a notice to Hemant Soren seeking his stand on charges that he issued a mining lease in the state in his favour.
In April, the Commission also contacted the Jharkhand Chief Secretary, asking him to authenticate documents related to the lease allotment.
The Commission has already started examining a set of documents and details furnished to it from the state government in the last week of April on a stone mining lease allotted to the present CM of the state by state authorities.
On 28 April, the Chief Secretary submitted an entire set of documents related to the mining lease to the poll body.
The EC will examine the reply of the notice sent to Soren before taking a final view on the matter and will be sending the same to the Governor.
