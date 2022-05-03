ECI Asks Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to Explain Mining Lease Issued in His Favour

In February 2022, Shiv Shankar Sharma, an RTI activist, had filed a petition on the CM obtaining stone chips mining lease in Ranchi in 2021.

The petition said that the high court, had been approached so that it issues an "appropriate direction to prosecute the Chief Minister Soren, who is the Minister of Department of Mines". CM Soren misused his office for getting the lease in his name, the petition alleged.

On 16 June 2021, the District Mining Office issued a Letter of Intent for obtaining the lease of 0.88 acre of area in Angara block of Ranchi. Later on 9 September, the CM reportedly applied for environmental clearance of the same, the petition said, adding that on 18 September, the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority gave the clearance.