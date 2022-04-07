'If You Go to Bengal, You'll Be Killed': Amit Shah's Statement Triggers Ruckus

Amit Shah's remark triggered a massive protest by the TMC MPs in the House who claimed that his statement was incorrect and showed Bengal in a bad light.

Amid the ruckus, Shah claimed that he was at the receiving end of violence in Bengal, when he had visited the state ahead of the 2019 general elections. "They're asking me if I have gone there. I had gone there during the 2019 elections. Fireballs were hurled at my roadshow. BJP president Nadda's vehicle was gheraoed and attacked. All these things are in reports," he added.