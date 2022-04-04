When LoP Kharge Reminded BJP of What Ex-PM Vajpayee Had Said About Opposition

Mallikarjun Kharge reminds the BJP of Vajpayee's speech.
Bidding farewell to the retiring Rajya Sabha members in the Upper House on 31 March 2022, Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, reminded the BJP-led central government of what former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had said about the Opposition, when he was an Opposition leader.
Kharge said that he could understand the importance of Vajpayee's statement now, having come to the Rajya Sabha, on the 12th occasion, after winning 11 times (as Karnataka MLA and Lok Sabha MP).
Kharge went on to read out another portion of what Vajpayee had said when he was an Opposition leader. He reiterated Vajpayee's statement, highlighting that the speech still held true for the Opposition. He added that the ruling party must keep Vajpayee's saying in mind.
"If those in power take the views of the Opposition into consideration, it will help the nation grow," said Kharge, reading out Vajpayee's statement.
