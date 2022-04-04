When LoP Kharge Reminded BJP of What Ex-PM Vajpayee Had Said About Opposition

Kharge went on to read out another portion of what Vajpayee had said when he was an Opposition leader. He reiterated Vajpayee's statement, highlighting that the speech still held true for the Opposition. He added that the ruling party must keep Vajpayee's saying in mind.

"If those in power take the views of the Opposition into consideration, it will help the nation grow," said Kharge, reading out Vajpayee's statement.