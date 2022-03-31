Sonia Gandhi, Anurag Thakur Lock Horns in LS Over Rural Employment Scheme

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday, 31 March, lashed out at the Centre over the decreased budget allocation for the MGNREGS, prompting a response from Union Minister Anuraj Thakur in the Lok Sabha.
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday, 31 March, lashed out at the Centre over the decreased budget allocation for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), prompting a response from Union Minister Anuraj Thakur in the Lok Sabha.
Gandhi raised the issue in the Lok Sabha during the second leg of the Budget session, asserting that the MGNREGS budget for the current year was 35 per cent less than that of 2020, even as unemployment continued to rise.
Resuming her attack on the Centre, she added that while the scheme was "mocked by several people a few years ago," it had aided crores of affected poor families during the COVID-19 pandemic, helping the government in the process.
Noting that the Supreme Court had referred to this as 'forced labour', the interim president underlined that the diminished allocation was impeding the labourers' right to timely payment and jobs.
"States were told that their yearly labour budget won't be approved unless they meet conditions related to social audit and appointment of Lokpal. A social audit should be made effective but labourers can't be punished by stopping the money for this, based on shortcomings," Gandhi added.
Responding to Gandhi's assertions, Union Minister Anurag Thakur cast aspersions on the erstwhile UPA government, saying that even the "allocated budget wasn't utilised" during its tenure.
"Until 2013-14, during UPA government, even the allocated Budget wasn't utilised. Even the Rs 30,000 cr wasn't utilised. But during a crisis, Modi government made provision of over Rs 1 Lakh Crores Budget," Thakur snapped back.
He claimed that the BJP government had begun 'geotagging' and worked on the scheme, saying that "today, MGNREGA workers get money into their accounts with the click of a button."
"Prime Minister Modi opened Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana accounts and the MGNREGA workers' money is transferred into those accounts," he added.
Raising objections to Thakur's statements, several Congress MPs later expressed their protest in the Lower House.