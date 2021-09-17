Lives Are Lost Every Year: Residents of Flood-Hit Gorakhpur Urge CM Yogi to Help

Flood-hit Gorakhpur
'Our homes have been washed away, crops damaged, livestock affected, and we are extremely distressed.'
Residents of Shergarh village in Gorakhpur – Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's former constituency and stronghold – face the fury of floods every year.
Every year, they see their homes go under water, their crops ruined, their livelihoods affected. Every year, netas and babus visit their village and offer basic relief. But, there is no permanent respite.
The residents told The Quint that ever since floods hit their village, they have received ration and flood relief kits just once.
"Every year, babus just come once during the floods. There is no long-term respite from the floods. We received ration just once. That lasted only ten days. No one has come to our rescue since. No more visits, no other enquiries. What will we eat?" asks a distraught villager.
His neighbour, Ramnivas, added, "You can see water everywhere, our village is fully inundated. We are forced to live on rooftops. How will we manage, how will we survive the floods?"
Shergarh is not alone. Over 300 villages in Gorakhpur district are impacted by severe floods each year. Gorakhpur DM Vijay Kiran Anand claims rescue operations are underway, and relief and rations kits have been provided to all affected villages. But the situation on the ground is grim.
Speaking to The Quint, the residents urged Chief Minister Adityanath to intervene and help with permanent solutions.
