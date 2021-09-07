In Flood-Hit Gorakhpur, Girl Forced to Row Boat To Reach School Daily

In Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur, Sandhya Sahni, a Class XI student is forced to row a boat to reach her school from her house in Bahrampur village, daily. This is due to the severe flooding in the area.

Daughter of a carpenter, the 15-year-old rows for 800 meters everyday to reach her school – Ayodhya Das Girls Inter College. The video of her rowing the boat to school has gone viral. While many have lauded her dedication, the viral videos have sparked outrage as to why a school girl has to row a boat to reach her school, even as river Rapti continues to flow above danger mark.