In Flood-Hit Gorakhpur, Girl Forced to Row Boat To Reach School Daily

Sandhya Sahni rows 800 metres everyday to reach her school in Gorakhpur
In Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur, Sandhya Sahni, a Class XI student is forced to row a boat to reach her school from her house in Bahrampur village, daily. This is due to the severe flooding in the area.
Daughter of a carpenter, the 15-year-old rows for 800 meters everyday to reach her school – Ayodhya Das Girls Inter College. The video of her rowing the boat to school has gone viral. While many have lauded her dedication, the viral videos have sparked outrage as to why a school girl has to row a boat to reach her school, even as river Rapti continues to flow above danger mark.
Every morning, Sandhya rows her boat to reach Raj Ghat. From there, she takes a tempo to reach her school. She says that she has no other option but to row a boat to reach her school, since she doesn't want to miss her classes at any cost. "My school was shut for a long time due to the COVID-19 lockdown. And now, my village is flooded. I don’t want to miss anymore classes. I don’t take any private tuition, so I am completely dependent on my school for my studies," Sandhya said.
She has appealed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to help build an embankment to prevent her village from getting flooded every year.
After her video went viral on social media, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi praised the youngster’s courage. Bollywood actor Sonu Soon has also offered to help Sandhya and her family.
Published: 07 Sep 2021,01:25 PM IST