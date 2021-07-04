Fulfilled My Objective of Damaging Nitish Kumar’s JD(U): Chirag Paswan

I don't blame others when my own family has betrayed me, says LJP chief Chirag Paswan in an interview with The Quint.
Recently, an inter-party tussle for power has brought Lok Janshakti Party’s chief, Chirag Paswan, to the fore. Five out of six LJP MPs in the Lok Sabha have rebelled against the party chief, sacking him as the head of the parliamentary party.
The coup has been led by Paswan’s uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras though there are also allegations that this has been done at the behest of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
In an exclusive conversation with The Quint, Chirag Paswan talks about the LJP crisis, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and PM Narendra Modi.
How will you handle governance in Bihar if you can’t save your own party?
It was Paras uncle’s responsibility to hold the family together after the death of my father (Ram Vilas Paswan) and my younger uncle. I would have never allowed this to happen, if the responsibility of the family was on me.
Being the party president, I am responsible for the party today and I have the support of 95 percent of the party people.
Whom do you blame for breaking up the family and the party?
I don't blame others when my own family has betrayed me. This is not the first time that Kumar (Bihar CM) has tried to break the LJP party. The people who know Kumar personally, are well aware about his ‘style of working’.
However, I fulfilled my objective to damage Kumar's JD(U) during the Bihar Assembly elections.
My father always said that tough times are challenging. I will have to start my party from scratch. I will have to fight a long battle, politically and legally.
Why are you soft on BJP and PM Narendra Modi?
My primary concern is not BJP and I do not consider this as favouritism. Favouritism does not last long.
Earlier, LJP was offered to contest on 15 seats during the Bihar elections, which was not acceptable to us.
I had already informed of my intention to contest the elections separately to the top leadership of BJP.
Refusing to comment on the possibility of an alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tejashwi Yadav, Paswan said that the forward plan seems to be difficult and challenging for now but, he is optimistic of his ‘victory at the end.’
