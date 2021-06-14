What Next for Chirag Paswan & Nitish After Paras’ Coup in LJP?

The JD(U) has denied any role in the LJP coup and said that it was the party's internal matter.

However, sources say that the JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan alias Lallan Singh along with Maheshwar Hazari played an important role in the dispute.

Apparently, Nitish also had some previous goodwill with other rebel MPs like Mehboob Ali Kaiser, which was also leveraged.

Reports suggest that soon after the Bihar election results, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had deputed Lallan Singh to reach out to disgruntled elements in the LJP.

The CM wanted to teach Chirag a lesson for running a campaign against him during the elections and causing the loss of several JD(U) candidates. For the first time since it was formed, the JD(U) stood third in terms of the number of seats in Bihar and a large chunk of the blame went to Chirag Paswan's party playing spoiler.

In April this year, the lone LJP MLAN Rajkumar Singh defected to the JD(U). Nitish also began strengthening his position through the defection of a BSP MLA as well as the merger of the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party of Upendra Kushwaha.

Through this coup, Nitish has not just avenged the losses the Chirag may have caused in the election, he has also sent a signal to the BJP to not take him lightly. It must be remembered that during the elections, Chirag is said to have had the tacit support from a section of the BJP and RSS in his campaign against Nitish Kumar.

The LJP coup comes at a time when there is speculation of an imminent Cabinet reshuffle and the JD(U) has been demanding increased representation in the Union government.

As of now, the JD(U) doesn't have a single minister in the Modi government, though its MP Harivansh is the deputy chairperson of the Rajya Sabha.