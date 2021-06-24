'Chirag Paswan Must Decide Where He Stands': Tejashwi Yadav

Yadav, who had been absent from the political scene in Bihar ever since his success in the assembly polls, said that his absence was owing to his ailing father.

He said, "The ruling dispensation must be aware that I am a beta (son) along with being a neta (leader). Moreover, what would I have been able to do for the people here when even those in power had been forbidden from venturing out."

The remark came in the background of the Bihar cabinet urging leaders to not go on tours amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

He also suggested that his father, who presently resides in the national capital, may be able to visit Patna 'very soon'.

(With inputs from PTI)