‘Dynasty’ & ‘One-Man Shows’: India’s Netas are Allergic to Inner Party Democracy

Yeh Jo India Hai Na, until we demand that our major political parties adopt genuine INNER PARTY DEMOCRACY, we cannot expect genuine democracy in government or public life, we cannot expect democratic values to drive key institutions like our police, our enforcement agencies, our judiciary, or even our media. And naturally, this affects our lives.

Could you and I question our leaders during Covid’s 2nd wave, on why we were so unprepared, why no oxygen, why not enough vaccines, and why so many lives were needlessly lost? Today in Bengaluru, can ordinary citizens ask their government why the city’s infrastructure has failed to cope with the floods? Today, in the absence of real representation, who do minorities turn to as their homes and shops are illegally demolished by bulldozers by their state governments?