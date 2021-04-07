Yeh Jo India Hai Na, It’s the Land of Sai Baba, Not His Haters

Another video surfaced showing Panwar with Narsinghanand, who congratulates Panwar for destroying and removing the Sai Baba statue, even calling Hindus ‘moorkh’ or fools to be worshipping him!

Moorkh? Was Narsinghanand referring to the country’s prime minister? In October 2018, on Dussehra, as holy a festival as can be for Hindus – Modi was in Shirdi, celebrating the centenary of Sai Baba’s death.

This is what the PM had said: