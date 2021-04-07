Yeh Jo India Hai Na, It’s the Land of Sai Baba, Not His Haters

Video Producer: Shohini Bose
Yeh Jo India Hai Na… yahan par Shirdi ke Sai Baba ko lakhon log poojte hain (here, lakhs of people pray to Shirdi Sai Baba).
But was Sai Baba a Hindu sadhu, or a Muslim fakir? For some, not knowing this, is the wonderful essence of India. But, for some, it's a reason to hate!
A video recently went viral, showing Panwar having a statue of Sai Baba demolished at a Shiv Mandir in Delhi, adding a few blows himself for the camera and calling Sai Baba a Muslim – whose statue, he said, had no right to be in a Hindu temple.
Another video surfaced showing Panwar with Narsinghanand, who congratulates Panwar for destroying and removing the Sai Baba statue, even calling Hindus ‘moorkh’ or fools to be worshipping him!
Moorkh? Was Narsinghanand referring to the country’s prime minister? In October 2018, on Dussehra, as holy a festival as can be for Hindus – Modi was in Shirdi, celebrating the centenary of Sai Baba’s death.
This is what the PM had said:
Yeh Jo India Hai Na… yahan par asli moorkhta kya hai, jaante hain (do you know what is the real stupidity here)?
That the hate mongering of people like Narsinghanand is not called out by those in power today, that he gives hate speech after hate speech, year after year and whether it's the UP government, or the central government, or police – no one takes any action.
But let us go back to Sai Baba and understand why Narsinghanand hates him so much. Why is this benign fakir, whom my grand-dad, a devout Telugu Brahmin, worshipped all his life, such a big pain for fanatics like Narsinghanand? For that we need to look at Sai Baba’s life.
So, Sai Baba told one of his closest devotees, Mahalsapathy, that he was born into a Brahmin family from the village of Pathri, in Maharashtra’s Parvani taluka – which should make him a Hindu.
But then, he also told Mahalsapathy that when he was just five-years-old when his parents handed him over to a Muslim fakir – so, maybe that should make him Muslim.
But then, nearly five years later, the fakir died – after which the young boy was brought up by Gopal Deshmukh, a senior government official.
Deshmukh was also deeply spiritual, and a devotee of Tirupati Venkatesa and influenced the young boy greatly – such an upbringing should define Sai as Hindu.
Hindu or Muslim? How to define Sai Baba? For hate mongers like Narsinghanand, Sai Baba cannot be both. His life, his teachings, his followers from multiple faiths represent India’s composite culture.
That is totally opposite to Narsinghanand’s idea of India, where there is no room for diversity. As a fanatic, he cannot accept this saint who had Muslim and Hindu followers, who looks like a Muslim fakir but is housed in ‘Sai Baba Mandirs’ all over the country, all over the world.
