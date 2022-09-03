Caught on Camera: These Viral Videos Expose How ‘Privilege’ Is Abused in India

Look at how privilege gave Varun Nath, a Gurgaon businessman, the right to repeatedly slap and abuse a security guard named Ashok Kumar and a lift operator after being stuck inside an elevator for a few minutes. In a viral video, we can see that as soon as he got out of the lift, he started hitting the very men who had helped him.

And, here’s privilege again – a Noida-based lawyer Bhavya Rai, abusing and manhandling a security guard, Karan Chaudhary, because he was late in opening the society gate for her car. The ugly incident was filmed by another security guard.