Dumka Killing: Police Adds POCSO Charges After Deceased Found To Be a Minor
The police said that the victim's age was mentioned as 19 years in her statement but was later changed to 15.
Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, were added in the case of a girl being set ablaze in Jharkhand's Dumka, after the deceased was found to be a minor.
The Dumka Police said that the victim's age was mentioned as 19 years in her statement but was changed to 15 after police received information regarding the same, news agency ANI reported.
This comes after the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) urged the Superintendent of Police (SP) to add POCSO charges in the case after it found that the victim was below the age of 18.
The incident occurred on 23 August when the accused allegedly poured petrol on the victim from outside the window of her room while she was asleep and set her on fire, according to the police.
This came after she had reportedly rejected his advances.
The Jharkhand High Court had also taken cognizance of the incident and summoned the Director General of Police (DGP) in this regard, seeking a report on the matter. The high court also instructed that the girl's family should be provided adequate security.
Meanwhile, Priyank Kanoongo, the chairperson of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), is set to travel to Dumka on 4 September to meet the family of the victim, who was a class 12 student.
What Had Happened?
The victim was admitted to the Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka with 90 percent burn injuries and was later shifted to another hospital. She succumbed to her injuries on 28 August.
The victim had said that the main accused repeatedly called her on her cell phone, pestering her to become his friend.
The accused again called the victim on her phone on 22 August and threatened to kill her if she did not talk to him.
After repeated rejections, the accused threw inflammable liquid into her room and lit up the curtains.
While she was saved by her family at the time, the girl succumbed to her injuries in the hospital. Meanwhile, both the accused persons have been arrested.
(With inputs from ANI.)
