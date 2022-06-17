'Didn't Know What's UAPA': Kin Await Return of Tasleem, Arrested for Delhi Riots

It has been alleged that many arrested and slapped with charges under the stringent UAPA over the violence that broke out in North East Delhi in February 2020 are innocent. Although the faces of a few made it to the headlines, many others have just got lost in the dark, languishing in jails. In our upcoming documentary, which is releasing on 22 June, we bring you stories of at least four such unknown faces. Here's a small snippet of one of the stories featured in the documentary – of Tasleem Ahmed.

– Shadab Moizee