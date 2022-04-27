MHA Annual Report Calls CAA a 'Compassionate and Ameliorative' Legislation

The central government has claimed that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which was enacted in 2019 but is yet to be implemented, is "compassionate and ameliorative" and does not deprive any Indian of their citizenship.

While the notification of rules for the legislation is yet to be issued, the enactment of the law had triggered massive countrywide protests, leading to over 100 deaths.

While the protesters claimed that the law violated the Constitution as it aimed to grant Indian citizenship on the basis of religion, while excluding Muslims, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has said in its latest annual report for 2020-21: