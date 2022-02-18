SC Orders Yogi Govt to Refund Compensation Taken From Anti-CAA Protesters

After the Uttar Pradesh government informed the Supreme Court it has withdrawn all the compensation notices sent to anti-CAA protesters back in December 2019, the apex court ordered the UP government on Friday, 18 February to refund any recoveries made under those notices.

The bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant had last week told the Yogi Adityanath government that it would have to withdraw the notices, or see them quashed by the court, as they were in violation of the law laid down by the Supreme Court back in 2009.

Additional Advocate General for UP Garima Prashad informed the court on Friday that the government had passed passed orders on 14 and 15 February to withdraw the proceedings under the 274 compensation notices sent back at the height of the anti-CAA protests.

Despite opposition from the state counsel, the judges then said that refunds would need to be made to any of the protesters who had either paid compensation or seen property attached: