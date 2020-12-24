Special Cell Searches Delhi Riot Lawyer Mehmood Pracha’s Office

The warrant goes on to say, “This is to authorize and require investigating officer of this case to search for the said incrementing documents and meta data of out of box of email ID, wherever they may be found whether in computer or in the office/premises of Sh Mehmood Pracha.” It also directs the police to conduct the search during day hours and that there be videography of the search proceedings to ensure fairness.



An FIR with allegations of forgery was registered by Delhi Police Special Cell on the directions of the Delhi High court earlier in August 2020. The case is being probed by the Special Cell. Delhi Police told ANI, “"A search warrant issued by the court is being executed". ANI added that the ‘raids are being conducted in connection with the Delhi riots case’. The Quint reached out to a Delhi Police PRO who said that a statement will be shared later. This story will be updated as and when they respond.



A video of the search shows an argument between Pracha and the police in which the former is protesting against the seizure of the laptops and computers. "This is violation of the order," Pracha can be heard telling the officer.