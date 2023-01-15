Battles of Tololing, Longewala, Race to Dhaka: Great Battles Indian Army Fought

5 great battles the Indian Army fought
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War that India won in just 13 days, the 1965 Battle of Asal Uttar, where outnumbered Indian troops fought one of the biggest tank battles, the 1962 Battle of Rezang la, where 120 Indian soldiers killed 1,000 Chinese soldiers to ensure Chusul doesn't fall to China – on Indian Army Day 2023, here are 5 great battles fought by the Indian Army.
On 18 November 1962, during the 1962 Indo-China war, fighting on an icy mountain pass that led to Ladakh's Chushul valley, 120 Indian soldiers of the Kumaon Regiment – severely outnumbered, with inferior weapons compared to the enemy, not acclimatised to -30°C temperature – killed nearly 1,000 Chinese soldiers, to ensure Chusul doesn't fall to China.
The men who fought the Battle of Rezang La
Major Shaitan Singh
Site of the Battle of Rezang La
Between 8-10 September 1965, as part of the 1965 Indo Pak war, Indian troops fought one of the biggest tank battles.
By 7 September, GOC Indian 4th Mountain Division, Major Gurbaksh Singh had organised his troops in a horseshoe-shaped, defensive position, around Asal Uttar, a small village. The aim was to lure the Pakistani tanks into the 'horseshoe'. Overnight, Indian troops flooded all the sugarcane fields. Pakistan's tanks got stuck in the swampy fields.
A captured Pakistani Patton tank
91st Medium Artillery Regiment during the Battle of Asal Uttar
Captured Patton tanks
On 4 September 1971, during the 1971 Indo Pak war, at midnight, nearly 3,000 Pakistani soldiers and 40 Pakistani tanks launched a massive surprise, at the Indian border post of Longewala, at the Thar desert in Rajasthan.
Barbed wires bluffed the Pakistani troops into believing that there was a minefield. They wasted crucial time, calling for Sappers to clear the mines! Further, Pakistani tanks got stuck in the Thar desert sand.
Punjab Regiment's anti-tank guns destroyed 12 Pakistani tanks.
Scenes from the Battle of Longewala
Scenes from the Battle of Longewala
Indian soldiers after victory in the Battle of Longewala
Major Kuldip Chandpuri
India under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, initially let only economic, diplomatic and military support to the Mukti Bahini (an East Pakistan militia, comprising ex-servicemen, and civil volunteers, including women) who fought a war against West Pakistan's oppressions.
In just 13 days, Indian forces and the Mukti Bahini won, and Dhaka was liberated. 93,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered to India in Dhaka on 16 December 1971.
Women volunteers of the Mukti Bahini
Gen Sam Bahadur Manekshaw (Army Chief during the 1971 war) - second from right
93,000 Pakistani soldiers led by Lt Gen AAK Niazi laid down arms before India’s Lt Gen JS Aurora in Dhaka – the largest surrender since World War II.
In the early 1999, Pakistan troops occupied several mountain ridges on India's side of the LoC, overlooking Kargil valley in Ladakh.
The Kargil war is the story of how the Indian Army painstakingly took back those heights. The Battle of Tololing was India's first big win during the Kargil war.
In 6 days of fierce fighting, 23 Indian soldiers were martyred and 125 Pakistani soldiers were killed.
On 13 June 1999, Tololing was taken back, paving the way for India's victory in the Kargil war that came on 26 July 1999.
Pakistani troops during the Battle of Tololing
Indian troops during the Battle of Tololing
Indian soldiers after recapturing Tololing