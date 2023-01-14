Indian Army Day 2023 Date: Know Why It Is Celebrated on 15 January Every Year

Indian Army Day 2023 will be celebrated soon in India.
(Photo: PTI)
Indian Army Day is formally observed on 15 January every year. The day is celebrated by the people of India to honour Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa. He succeeded Francis Butcher as the last British Army Chief Officer and also became the first Chief Commander of the nation on this day in 1949. Indian Army Day 2023 will be officially celebrated on Sunday, 15 January across the country. It is celebrated in a grand manner by the people.
People are excited to celebrate Indian Army Day 2023 to honour Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa. like every year. Various events and special programmes are held to celebrate the occasion. The main Army Day parade is also held and that is the highlight of the day. Everyone should remember and give importance to Indian Army Day because it is crucial.
Many warriors have sacrificed their lives to defend our nation and its people. We cannot forget their sacrifices so easily so this day helps to remember them.
Indian Army Day is celebrated in the national capital, New Delhi, and at all the headquarters grandly. It is important to note that parades and other military shows are organized on this day.
Indian Army Day is specifically observed on 15 January because Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa became the first Chief Commander of the nation on this day.
Even though celebrations are held across the country, the main Army Day parade is conducted at the Cariappa Parade Ground in the Delhi Cantonment. Sena medals and gallantry awards are also distributed on this day.
Everyone should know that India did not have an Indian army chief until 15 January 1949, even though it gained independence in 1947. Therefore, this day is extremely important for the country and everyone should celebrate it.