Two Police Personnel Washed Away in Assam Floods, One Body Recovered

At least 60 people have lost their lives due to floods and landslides in Assam.

Meanwhile, six rivers, including the Brahmaputra, Kopili, Paladadiya, Jia-Bharali, Manas, and Beki, are flowing above the danger levels in the state.

A total of 18.94 lakh people have been affected by the heavy rain and subsequent floods and landslides in 28 districts of the state, the bulletin read.