Assam CM Announces Cabinet Expansion, Two BJP MLAs To Be Inducted

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the expansion of his 14-member Cabinet for the first time since he came to power last year.

Two more BJP MLAs, the chief minister's Political Secretary Jayanta Malla Baruah, an MLA from Nalbari and Nandita Gorlosa, MLA from Halflong, are the new additions, the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) said in a statement.

The swearing-in of the ministers will take place on Thursday.

CM Sarma made the announcement during a programme in Majuli, Assam. "The oath-taking ceremony will take place at 3 pm on Thursday at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra auditorium," Sarma was quoted as saying by PTI.