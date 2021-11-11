‘Hit Unsubscribe on Those Spreading Hate’: Munawar Responds to Death Threats

Munawar: I don’t want to believe this. When I believe it, I feel hurt. Even if I know it, maybe I shut my eyes on this matter and say ‘Please don’t call me a Muslim comedian, call me a comedian!’ This ‘sarkari poison’ that is getting into people really bothers me. I want people to be living together in harmony. I have spoken about this a lot of times through my work, songs and videos.



So, I don’t want to believe that this is why I am being targeted. I try to reason that 80 percent of my fans and followers are from that (majority) community, so there is so much love too. Yes, maybe there are 10 people who hate me, but what if five of them come over and say that they were mistaken about me?