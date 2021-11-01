Not Being Allowed To Work, Get Threat Calls Daily: Comedian Munawar Faruqui

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqi.
Photo: Twitter / Munawar Faruqi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, whose three shows in Mumbai were recently cancelled due to threats from Bajrang Dal, has said that he is not being allowed to work and gets several threat calls daily, NDTV reported.
"I get 50 threat calls daily, I had to change my SIM card thrice. When my number gets leaked, people call up and abuse me," he said.
Earlier this year, Faruqui was in jail for a month in a case accusing him of "insulting Hindu gods and goddesses" and was later granted bail by the Supreme Court.
His Mumbai shows were cancelled after Bajrang Dal members reportedly threatened to burn down the venues. He called the cancellation unfortunate, saying a lot of wrongs were happening in the country.
"The bigger issue is that for these three shows, a total of 1,500 people bought tickets a month ago. I feel bad for them. This is a sad reality with which many people in this country are living," he said.
He said that some people were trying to gain a political advantage out of the whole situation.
(With inputs from NDTV.)