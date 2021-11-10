Comedian Munawar Faruqui Cancels Raipur Shows After Threats From Hindutva Groups

The letter also reportedly stated that if the shows weren't stopped by the police, then the Bajrang Dal members would stop them and the administration would be responsible.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad leaders also met senior police officials on Monday to demand that the shows be cancelled. "Faruqui had mocked our gods in the past, and such anti-Hindu people should not be permitted in the capital. If the administration permits, it would be their responsibility as we will be stopping the shows in our own way", Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Santosh Chaudhary told Hindustan Times.