Audience's Safety Matters: Munawar Faruqui Cancels Mumbai Shows

Comedian Munawar Faruqui cancells October shows in Mumbai.
Comedian Munawar Faruqui announced on Wednesday that his upcoming shows in Mumbai on 29, 30 and 31 October are cancelled. He added that he doesn’t want his audience to ‘go through what he’s experiencing.’
In a statement on Instagram, Munawar wrote, “Upcoming Mumbai shows 29, 30, 31st Oct 2021 are cancelled. The safety of the audience is what matters most to me. I don’t want my audience to go through what I am experiencing.”
His show titled ‘Dongri to Nowhere’ was scheduled to take place in Mumbai on those dates. Faruqui’s shows in Gujarat scheduled in September were also cancelled after the Bajrang Dal protested the shows, labelling them ‘anti-Hindu’.
The hashtag 'Go Back Munawar' was trending on Twitter with several people alleging that the comedian is "anti-Hindu."
In September, Jwalit Mehta, convenor of the North Gujarat Bajrang Dal, had said that he will not allow any shoes of Faruqui to happen in Gujarat. Mehta had said, “I am saying this to the organisers. Cancel all his shows. If you do not, be ready to face the consequences – financial, physical and mental,” Times of India had reported.
Faruqui was also arrested in Indore for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The Indore police later admitted that there was no evidence to show that he had insulted any Hindu gods.
Comedian Kunal Kamra reacted to the announcement of the Mumbai shows being cancelled and tweeted, “It’s not that their voices are right/loud or more important to cancel shows."
Kamra added, "It’s just that your voice is nonexistent in favour of having shows. While it’s very evident who is not in favour of stand-up comedy sometimes I wonder if there’s someone in favour of this art-form.”
