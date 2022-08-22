‘Godfather’ Teaser: Chiranjeevi & Salman Khan Play Perfect Partners-In-Crime

Released in Telugu and Hindi, the teaser introduces Chiranjeevi’s character as a man who was exiled for two decades but suddenly gains popularity among the masses as the 'God Father' within a short span, following his return. He is lauded as the 'Boss of Bosses'.

In the following sequence, where Chiranjeevi and his partner-in-crime Bigg Boss fame Salman Khan come together in a jeep, simply elevates the hype around the star duo. With guns blazing and stylish entries of the heroes, GodFather looks promising as a high-octane action flick.