‘Godfather’ Teaser: Chiranjeevi & Salman Khan Play Perfect Partners-In-Crime

Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi in the teaser of GodFather.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Ahead of Chiranjeevi’s 67th birthday today (22 August), the makers of GodFather unveiled the teaser of the actor’s upcoming action-drama with Salman Khan.
Released in Telugu and Hindi, the teaser introduces Chiranjeevi’s character as a man who was exiled for two decades but suddenly gains popularity among the masses as the 'God Father' within a short span, following his return. He is lauded as the 'Boss of Bosses'.
In the following sequence, where Chiranjeevi and his partner-in-crime Bigg Boss fame Salman Khan come together in a jeep, simply elevates the hype around the star duo. With guns blazing and stylish entries of the heroes, GodFather looks promising as a high-octane action flick.
The megastar had recently posted a silhouette picture of him and Salman Khan. He wrote, "Getting on to the Dance Floor with Bhai @beingsalmankhan for #GodFather .. and some Rocking Moves by @prabhudevaofficial are coming your way .. Super Thrills guaranteed (sic)."
Directed by Mohan Raja, GodFather is an official Telugu remake of superstar Mohanlal’s Lucifer which was released in 2019.
Co-starring Jawan actor Lady Superstar Nayanthara, Liger director Puri Jagannadh, Samuthirakani, Satya Dev, Gangavva, Sunil, Brahmaji, and Divi Vadthya, the film is jointly backed by RB Choudary’s Super Good Films and NV Prasad.
Prominent technicians including cinematographer Nirav Shah, art director Suresh Selvarajan and popular music director S Thaman have worked in this political action thriller. GodFather is expected to hit the theaters during Dussehra, 2022.
