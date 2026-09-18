'I'm Called ‘Difficult One’ at Home':Radhika Apte on Boundaries & Relationships

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Lust Stories is back with its third instalment, bringing together four new stories about love, lust, intimacy and complicated relationships. Lust Stories 3 features four filmmakers—Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj—each telling their own story within the anthology. It premieres on Netflix on September 18.
In a conversation with The Quint Vijay Varma, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Abhishek Banerjee, Motwane, and Batra talk about emotional intimacy, desire, communication and different love langauges in relationships.
When asked whether she has found herself putting everyone else before her, and having to remind herself that her needs are just as important as those of the people around her, Radhika Apte speaks about being called the ‘difficult one’ at home, the guilt she experienced after becoming a mother, and learning to stand up for herself. She also opens up about the complicated emotions she experienced around motherhood and that she wasn’t allowed to say what she was really feeling.
Radhika Madan, meanwhile, speaks about the conditioning women inherit around marriage and domestic responsibility.
“We are conditioned to compromise as women. Hum hi se ghar banta hai, hum hi ghar ujadte hain (We are the ones who build the home, and we are the ones who destroy it). That’s too much pressure."
A conditioning she says, 'we have seen in our parents, grandparents', "It’s passed on to us with pride—that now you take care of his house. I am not going to do it alone. Both have to do it. This is a shared responsibility."
Watch the video for more.