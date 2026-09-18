'I'm Called ‘Difficult One’ at Home':Radhika Apte on Boundaries & Relationships

Radhika Madan, meanwhile, speaks about the conditioning women inherit around marriage and domestic responsibility.

“We are conditioned to compromise as women. Hum hi se ghar banta hai, hum hi ghar ujadte hain (We are the ones who build the home, and we are the ones who destroy it). That’s too much pressure."

A conditioning she says, 'we have seen in our parents, grandparents', "It’s passed on to us with pride—that now you take care of his house. I am not going to do it alone. Both have to do it. This is a shared responsibility."

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