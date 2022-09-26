'Can We Ever Go Back Home?' For Kashmiri Pandits, Home is Only a Distant Dream

Kusum Lata Bakshi is a Kashmiri Pandit who had to leave the valley in 1990 after the escalation of violence.
(Graphics: Aroop Mishra)
"The first thing I will see after going back to Kashmir is my home and my neighbours," says Kusum Lata Bakshi, as she gazes at the distant mountains of Jammu, around 240 kilometers away from Srinagar, her ancestral home.
Haunted by the memories of that targeted killing, and the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits that followed, Bakshi hasn't returned to the valley in over 30 years, let alone visiting her home in Srinagar's Rainawari.
Today, she stays in a two-room apartment in Jammu's Jagti refugee camp, from where she can only dream of Kashmir.
But things in Bakshi's Srinagar mohalla weren't always this grim. Her childhood memories are rather happy – filled with moments of joy she shared not just with her cousins, but also with friends from the majority community.
Jammu's Jagti refugee camp where the Kashmiri pandits live.
She still remembers the day her cousin was killed. A 25-year-old graduate, he was basking in the sun, when a group of unknown militants showed up and started pushing him around.
When he resisted, they pushed him to the ground and sprayed him with bullets, breaking all bedlam loose in Rainawari, which till that point had remained free of violence.
"I shiver at the very thought of incident, imagine what it was like to witness it," she says, attempting to explain the trigger that forced her family, and several other Kashmiri Pandits to flee Rainawari.
After arriving in Jammu in a truck with merely two pairs of clothes, Bakshi's family stayed in a rented space, before shifting to a two-room apartment at the Jagti refugee camp in Jammu, constructed by the United Progressive Alliance government in 2011.
It is in these apartments that Kashmiri Pandit migrants like Bakshi have been living for nearly 12 years, surviving on a monthly cash assistance of Rs 3,250 per person, extendable to only Rs 13,000 for a family of four. While her daughter works in Delhi, her son is presently in Chandigarh, where he's enrolled at a college.
While Bakshi's husband is a cancer patient, and is unemployed, she herself suffers from thyroid and heart disorders. The collective medical toll, she says, barely leaves the family with any money.
While Bakshi says that the family's financial health isn't in the pink, the chances of them returning to Kashmir, too, seem bleak – much like her chances of meeting her childhood companion who she hasn't seen in nearly three decades.
"I keep on thinking about the places we would play at and our childhood companions. Only if they guarantee our safety in Kashmir can we think of going back there. Else, I don't want to," she adds.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)