Dilbagh Singh Survived the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots, but the Horrors Linger On

Dilbagh Singh’s Audi Q7 is just too big for the narrow roads of Tilak Vihar in West Delhi, which was his home once. Everyone here recognises his car. He’s the local boy who became a Punjabi singing sensation.

Just like the 900 families living here in Tilak Vihar, commonly known as the widows’ colony, Dilbagh lost his two uncles and elder brother in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Though he has moved on to a better life and a bigger home in nearby Vikaspuri, the horrors of 1984 still haunt him.