Uprooted: From Jammu to Srinagar, Stories of Kashmiri Pandits in Exile

"We would have preferred to die in Kashmir had we known we will never be able to return home. We have faced a lot of hardship in Jammu all these years," laments Bansilal Sharma, as he sits in one corner of his two-room apartment at Jammu's Purkhoo refugee colony.

The 61-year-old Kashmiri Pandit's family had fled the valley during the militancy of the 1990s with the hope that they will return home in a few months. It's been over three decades away from home.

Months tuned into years, and years into decades but for a majority of the Kashmiri Pandit migrants in Jammu, homeland Kashmir is just a distant dream.